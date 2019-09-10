10th September 2019
Second face-to-face Kiir-Riek meeting postponed

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Ateny Wek Ateny, Press Secretary in the Office of the President at the TNLA on May 14, 2019

The second face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar has been adjourned to tomorrow due to President Kiir’s busy schedule, according to the press secretary in the Office of the President.

Dr. Riek Machar arrived in Juba yesterday and met with President Salva Kiir at the presidential palace, J1.

The two leaders discussed some of the pending tasks of the extended pre-transitional period.

During the face-to-face meeting yesterday, they agreed to deploy all forces before the formation of the transitional government of national unity in November this year.

President Kiir and Dr. Machar’s meeting was applauded by some members of the public and described by some civil society groups as remarkable and a great sign of commitment to realization of the revitalized peace accord.

Ateny Wek Ateny says the two leaders were supposed to meet again today, but it was adjourned to Wednesday.

“This is due to the fact that the President is engaging on other things that are also necessary for the country,” he told journalists in Juba.

“So, the second phase of discussion on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement on the resolution of conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, and that is the political process, will actually begin tomorrow.”

Observers believe that the meeting is a significant step towards the implementation of a pre-transition period to a unity government, is revolving around the security issues.

