Security firm employees protest, demanding payment in dollars

Employees of the security firm, Insight, have staged peaceful protest, demanding payment of their salaries in US dollar as indicated in the contract.

The move comes after the workers and the management of the company formerly called Warrior, hit a deadlock over the payment currency.

They base their argument on the contract which states that they shall be paid in US dollars.

However, the thousands of workers say this provision has been violated by the company which now pays them in South Sudanese Pound, at the exchange rate of 160 pounds per dollar.

The workers are now not wearing the company uniform as a symbol of protest.

Some of the Insight security personnel whose names have been withheld for security reason, expressed their grievances to Eye Radio.

“We have been on a strike since yesterday because our demand has not been fulfilled. We had asked to be paid in US Dollars as indicated in our contracts, but the administration refused to comply. We are being treated unfairly because staff from other nations are being paid in US dollars.”

He said the administration was given a 72 hr deadline to respond to their demands adding that they maybe forced to refer the matter to the government if not solved amicably.

Another employee said that government offices seem to be reluctant in addressing the issue when presented to them.

“The administration is working with some government officials against us. Most of the government offices we visited are reluctant in addressing our grievances. The undersecretary in the ministry of labor especially told us that she is not ready to attend to issues to do with insight security company anymore.”

Insight Security management is yet to comment on this.