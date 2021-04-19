19th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Entertainment | Featured | News   |   Security shoots dead footballer

Security shoots dead footballer

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Ramadan Ali’s recent photograph | Credit| Facebook

A former Bright Stars player was shot dead by alleged security officers in Juba on Sunday night.

Ramadan Ali, popularly known as Baraka, was killed at his home in Kator.

The father of four children reportedly argued with his wife before his death.

During the argument, his younger sister reportedly called security officers who then rushed to the house to contain the matter.

But upon arrival, the officers reportedly beat up Baraka, 35.

According to an eyewitness, Baraka attempted to run but was shot twice in the back of his head. He died instantly.

“They entered the house by force, took him outside and started beating him till he ran. One of the soldiers took the gun of his colleague and shot him dead,” Kamilo Celestino, family member, told Eye Radio.

The sister of late Baraka identified as Stella Ali is in custody at Malakia police station.

Ramadan Ali was also a football player for Nasir Football Club in Juba.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 1

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors 2

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office 3

Dr Marial told to fix president’s office

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Woman shot dead in front of her children in Kuajok 4

Woman shot dead in front of her children in Kuajok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official 5

HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official

Published Friday, April 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Security shoots dead footballer

Published 1 min ago

Kiir tells S Africans to invest in S Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Over 200 children born with deformities in oil fields – report

Published 4 hours ago

Seven arrested for Rumbek East County killings

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir jets back from South Africa

Published 17 hours ago

Covid-19: Nearly 2,000 vaccinated in Juba

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.