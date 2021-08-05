5th August 2021
Security stops media stakeholders presser on inclusive constitution-making process

Security stops media stakeholders presser on inclusive constitution-making process

Author: Gale Moses | Published: 10 hours ago

Chairperson of UJOSS, Patrick Oyet address the media minutes before being interrupted by the security on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Credit/Gale Moses/Eye Radio

Security officers on Wednesday interrupted a media stakeholders press conference organized to call for the inclusion of journalists in the country’s permanent constitution-making process.

The presser took place at the head office of the Association of Media Development in South Sudan in Juba.

Just as the presser was happening, two security officers walked into the room and asked the journalist to get out.

“You guys, sorry for the inconvenience, get out………. get out …….. get out,” the officers in plain clothes said.

Upon inquiry by the organizers of the event; Union of Journalists in South Sudan and AMDISS, the officers mentioned that “a letter of clearance” for the press briefing should be sought from the Media Authority.

The journalists and the conference organizers were asked to leave the compound of AMDISS.

Media in the constitution-making process

Before the interruption, however, the media stakeholders in South Sudan made the call for representation in the permanent constitution-making process.

They believe the role of media in peacebuilding processes including the permanent constitution-making processes has not been reorganized.

The media stakeholders emphasized that as per the revitalized peace deal, the process of the permanent constitution-making shall be led and owned by the people of South Sudan.

Article VI of the 2018 peace agreement states that there should be an inclusive and participatory constitution-making process.

This is to allow the people of South Sudan to discuss and agree upon a constitution that is best suited to their needs and circumstances.

Patrick Oyet, the chairperson of the Union of Journalists in South Sudan who read the petition on behalf of the media stakeholders said they demand the recognition of the media as a core stakeholder in the permanent constitution-making process and the key actor in efforts to promote civic engagement.

They also demanded the inclusion of media representatives as members in all the constitution-making bodies establish for this process including the reconstituted National constitution review commission, the constitutional drafting committee, the preparatory sub-committee, and the National constitution conference and also as observers at the constituent Assembly.

The statement further said media houses and free-lance Journalists should be given access to cover and report on the entire permanent constitution-making process from inception to conclusion without any hindrance or obstruction.”

The media stakeholders petition was signed by the Union of Journalists in South Sudan, Association for Media Development in South Sudan, Community Media Network, National Editors Forum, and the National Press Club.

It also included the Association for Women in Media in South Sudan, The Radio Community, Female Journalist Network, and Eye Media/ Eye Radio.

5th August 2021

