Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested

A video showing the arrest of the self-proclaim prophet Abraham Chol has surfaced online.

The 3-minute video shot via a phone shows the moment men dressed in police and army uniform walked into Abraham Chol’s compound, then into the bedroom where they asked him to follow them.

The arresting officers could be heard pleading with Chol to follow them while saying they were only following orders.

Abraham Chol could be heard also inquiring whether the officers were sent by President Salva Kiir, and asked why they would arrest him at night and not during the daytime.

His arrest comes less than a day after a purported arrest warrant was issued by a public prosecutor in Central Equatoria state.

The warrant instructed, “any police personnel on duty to arrest” the leader of the Cush International Church whom it said, “stands charged with the offense under section 201/202/66/74/7 of the South Sudan Penal Code.”

These sections talk about; insulting or inciting contempt of religious creed, Abuse of Religious and Noble Beliefs, subverting the constitutional government, causing disaffection among police and defense forces.

Last week, Abraham Chol said he had a premonition that President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar will be deposed from their seats by July 9, 2021.

