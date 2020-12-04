4th December 2020
Senior SSPDF officer dies in Kajo-keji clashes

An SSPDF general who allegedly led government incursion on SPLA-IO base in Central Equatoria State has been killed.

This is according to the deputy spokesperson of the SPLA-IO, Col Lam Paul.

Col Paul revealed that Brig.-Gen. Gatgueng Bipal was killed in action as government forces under his command attacked Moroto training center in Kajokeji County last week.

Four SPLA-IO soldiers were killed and six others wounded in the attack, the spokesperson said.

He alleges that the late Gen. Gatgueng was directed by the army headquarters in Juba to attack SPLA-IO base.

“We confirmed that the forces came from Bentiu. And they ordered Gen Gatgueng Bipal to attack the training center, of Course, with the forces loyal to General Moses Lokuju,” Col. Paul told Eye Radio on Thursday.

Gen Lokujo recently switched to the SSPDF side, and has been named by the ceasefire monitoring body as one of the military officers causing havoc in the county, including blocking access to SPLA-IO training camps and displacing returnees there.

“It’s a clear proof that it was an attack by the SSPDF,” he added.

For his part the SSPDF deputy spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Dominic Santo rejected claims that SSPDF attacked its peace partner’s base.

He claimed that the SPLA-IO clashed with the local community in the area, not SSPDF.

“There were clashes yesterday (Wednesday) and it was a fighting between the SPLA.IO and some youth from the local community,” Brig.-Gen. Santo stated.

However, Col. Paul insisted that the attack was carried out by the SSPDF.

“The SPLA.IO and the population in Kajo-keji have been staying in harmony with the forces in the training center. Why would civilians attack a place where they have been staying without any problem?” He asked.

“We don’t celebrate death, but the death of the general shows clearly that SSPDF carried out the attacked.

“If we are lying, we would like to challenge them to bring for us General Gatgueng because the family knows that he is dead.”

The Kajo-keji clashes came days after the SPLM-IO boss accused the SPLM in government of engaging in a series of ceasefire violations and creating a stalemate in the security sector reforms.

Dr. Riek Machar – who is also the first vice president in the peace government – said the SSPDF has been instigating and provoking violence in some parts of the country.

