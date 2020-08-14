Seven officers arrested for enabling a suspected killer escape from prison

Police in the capital, Juba are holding 7 officers linked to a purported prison escape of a suspected killer.

The prison guards are believed to have helped the suspect, John Makur, to break out of prison in Juba.

Mr. Makur has been charged with the killing of Bol Chol who was a lawyer and a teaching staff of the University of Juba.

It was reported that the lecturer was shot by a man in uniform near his home on 12th January 2020.

According to an eyewitness, Bol Chol was shot right in front of the police station near Kubri Haboba at Gudele Two.

A family member said the deceased was shot on a Boda-boda, a few moments after purchasing items for the family at a nearby shop.

In February, the accused, John Makur, and other two other suspects were arrested by the police.

They were kept in military custody in Juba town. The suspects were awaiting court trials.

But police now say John Makur escaped from prison.

“The issue is being investigated at a very high level, so I am confirming that he has escaped,” Major General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio, Friday.

Mr Makur was to appear before a court in Juba on Monday 17 August 2020.

“I am a 100% sure he will be rearrested [because] those responsible for the escape have been detained,” Maj.Gen. Justin asserted.

