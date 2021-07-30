30th July 2021
Seven people drown in Mayendit floods

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

People use canoes to cross from one village to another as low-lying areas have been submerged/Courtesy photo.

Seven people are reported dead after floods submerged several homes in Mayendit County of Unity state.

Almost 400 families have also been displaced.

According to the County Commissioner, rains have intensified over the past weeks in the area, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods.

Gatluak Nyang said at least 90 percent of the land in Mayendit is covered in floodwater.

“We have confirmed 7 people have died due to drowning,” Commissioner Nyang Hoth told Eye Radio on Friday.

“We are trying to control the flow of water from Mayendit because only 10 percent of our land is not covered by water. So, we are working hard to divert the water and protect the people,” he added.

Commissioner Nyang said the situation is “really bad because people are moving toward the dry areas” like Mier-nhial, Rubkuai, Tutnyang, and Luom.

“We registered 390 families who have been affected based on a survey conducted by humanitarian partners on the ground. These 390 families require food and shelter. They need mosquito nets and life-saving medication – especially treatment for waterborne diseases such as diarrhea.”

Every year, torrential rains across the country have also caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

In 2020, the government and UN said an estimated 800,000 people were affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile, forcing entire communities to flee to higher grounds.

30th July 2021

