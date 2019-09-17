Several abducted in Maridi state

A Bishop of the Episcopal Church says an armed group have once again abducted several people and burnt down homes in Maridi State.

Recently, the state governor told Eye Radio that about 17 young men and women were abducted by an armed group in Landili County.

Bishop Tandema Obede is the Bishop of Olo Diocese there.

He describes the incident to Eye Radio.

“Actually it is in Mambe County whereby an armed group just abducted people and burnt one vehicle and took some people and went with them. So up to now we are not sure of their whereabouts.”

Meanwhile, Maridi state minister of information has confirmed the incident.

He condemned the attacks and abduction of civilians.

“First we condemn this incident and we are suspecting this to be people that belongs to NAS because we heard some information about their activities between Maridi state and Yei river state. So their motive is they came to that side of the road that is Maridi – Mambe because this road is usually very busy.”