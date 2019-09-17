17th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Several abducted in Maridi state

Several abducted in Maridi state

Author: Wote Charles | Published: 12 hours ago

Part of the newly tarmacked Yei road leading to Jebel market from Custom - Rock city Junction in Juba

A Bishop of the Episcopal Church says an armed group have once again abducted several people and burnt down homes in Maridi State.

Recently, the state governor told Eye Radio that about 17 young men and women were abducted by an armed group in Landili County.

Bishop Tandema Obede is the Bishop of Olo Diocese there.

He describes the incident to Eye Radio.

“Actually it is in Mambe County whereby an armed group just abducted people and burnt one vehicle and took some people and went with them. So up to now we are not sure of their whereabouts.”

Meanwhile, Maridi state minister of information has confirmed the incident.

He condemned the attacks and abduction of civilians.

“First we condemn this incident and we are suspecting this to be people that belongs to NAS because we heard some information about their activities between Maridi state and Yei river state. So their motive is they came to that side of the road that is Maridi – Mambe because this road is usually very busy.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Activist concerned about Machar’s house arrest 1

Activist concerned about Machar’s house arrest

Published Saturday, September 14, 2019

Gov’t secures loan to clear unpaid salaries 2

Gov’t secures loan to clear unpaid salaries

Published Friday, September 13, 2019

Kiir, Machar all in agreement 3

Kiir, Machar all in agreement

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019

SPLM-IO to relocate headquarters to Juba 4

SPLM-IO to relocate headquarters to Juba

Published Thursday, September 12, 2019

Political analyst praises Kiir-Riek meeting 5

Political analyst praises Kiir-Riek meeting

Published Thursday, September 12, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba residents complain of increased robberies

Published 9 hours ago

Tumsa bridge destroyed by heavy rains

Published 10 hours ago

Poor health system attributed to civil war

Published 10 hours ago

Gov’t signs mineral exploration deal with U.S & Canadian companies

Published 11 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s VP in Juba for bi-lateral relations

Published 12 hours ago

Several abducted in Maridi state

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.