Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

File: South Sudan embassy in Khartoum.

Several people are feared dead in inter-communal fighting among South Sudanese communities in Khartoum.

A South Sudanese activist in Sudan said the fighting erupted among two South Sudanese communities in Jabal Awliya refugee camp.

Three people have already been confirmed dead on Friday evening, but heavy fighting resumed Saturday morning, said activist Achol Malong.

“Yesterday (Friday), two people were killed. Police has come but the wounded are many,” Ms. Malong said.

“As I speak to you now, they have attacked again and they killed someone here. They have scattered people. The situation is terrible here today,” the activist told Eye Radio Saturday afternoon.

Achol Malong said the Sudanese authorities have intervened but the conflict is yet to be deescalated.

She said the situation was “terrible for women and children.”

It is not clear what sparked the conflict between two South Sudanese communities in Khartoum.

