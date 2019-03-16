16th March 2019
Several peacekeepers sustain injuries in Maiwut chopper crash

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

UN chopper crashed in disputed Abyei area last month

Authorities in Maiwut state say several peacekeepers have sustained minor injuries after a UN helicopter crashed in Pagak on Friday.

According to the area information minister, Baruach Uluch Akolaton, there were 20 passengers on board- majority of them peacekeepers.

Mr Baruach said the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing at Pagak airstrip where he took off from due to a technical problem.

The peacekeepers were returning to their base in Malakal after completing a five-day assessment in Maiwut state.

“That was a technical problem. When the pilot was returning back to land unfortunately he never reached to the airstrip,’ said Minister Baruach.

The incident occurred at around 2pm local time.

Mr Baruach said one of the peacekeepers was critically injured while the rest sustained minor injuries.

“One Rwandan peacekeeper was seriously injured … but the others are with minor injuries and there is no death record,” he confirmed.

He also said the helicopter smashed a tree, injuring the head chief of Pagak.

Mr. Baruach said the victims have been brought to Juba for medical treatment.

The incident comes more than a month after a helicopter belonging to UNISFA crashed inside a UN compound in Abyei area, killing three crew members and injuring 10 passengers.

Several peacekeepers sustain injuries in Maiwut chopper crash

16th March 2019

