‘She doesn’t have Ebola virus’

The preliminary results from the laboratory test of a suspected Ebola case in Juba shows that the patient does not have the virus, health authorities have announced.

On Wednesday, it was rumored that a woman who showed Ebola-like symptoms was quarantined after the police informed the Ministry of Health of her condition.

The woman, who was moved to a special care unit in Juba, was immediately taken for laboratory test, where the results were declared negative.

According to the Minister of health, Dr. Riek Gai, more samples have been sent to Uganda for further verification.

The World Health Organization’s Country Director, Dr. Olushayo Olo, confirmed that the woman is still being “monitored for her condition”

“We have confirmed that she does not have Ebola. Currently, she is being held in an isolation unit,” Dr Olo told reporters Wednesday night.

“We are isolating her in order to protect her from other people. Once we get all the confirmation, she will still continue to be treated for her illness.”

Information about the patient is yet to be publicized by the ministry of health.

Ebola virus causes serious illness which is often characterized by fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and in some cases, both internal and external bleeding.

Dr. Riek Gai called for continued alertness and urged the public to report any suspected case of Ebola to the relevant authorities, or by calling a toll-free telephone number: 6666.

“Whenever they observe an abnormal illness, they should inform the nearby health authority or even the police, or call the hotline that we have established,” Dr Gai stated.

South Sudan has established four observatory centers across the country, and deployed trained health personnel along the borders and in various states.