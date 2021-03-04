Shearer calls for urgent economic reforms

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General has called for urgent economic reforms to end the dire conditions most South Sudanese find themselves in.

David Shearer stated that the current unity government needs to account for how it spends public resources by being transparent to its citizens.

The revitalized peace agreement expects the government to review and implement the Strategic Economic Development Roadmap to achieve a sustainable and resilient national economy.

This is to be done in collaboration and coordination with inter-ministerial departments and, where appropriate, with development partners.

It also expects the government to increase partnership, coordination and mutual accountability with development and humanitarian partners to ensure policies, strategies, programs and projects, and action plans are developed through participatory and transparent mutual consent and accountability.

In his remarks to the UN Security Council yesterday, the outgoing head of the UN Mission in South Sudan says South Sudan has become one of the most dependent nations in history because of lack of services.

David Shearer stated that there is a lack of local investment in education and health systems, agriculture, roads and infrastructure.

He said these services are mostly provided by international development partners and humanitarian actors.

In 2019, Transparency International ranked South Sudan the third most corrupt country in the world.

It attributed this to a weak democratic foundation and the manipulation of undemocratic and populist politicians who use it to their advantage.

Also same year, a report conducted by the Sentry showed top government officials as profiteers in South Sudan’s conflict.

It revealed that “kleptocratic” South Sudanese leaders and foreign individuals and companies have accumulated billions of dollars.

David Shearer asked the international community to continue to pressure the government of South Sudan to account for its citizens.

On the implementation of the peace agreement, Shearer maintained that the progress is still lagging – including the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislature, security sector reforms, constitution-making, transitional justice, and economic reform, among others.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter