16th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findingsNDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointmentOne dies in another Yirol road attackKiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministersTwo die in Mayom attack

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findings

Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findings

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

One of the scenes of protests at Shirkat, Juba, where SSPDF officer Col. Lual Akook reportedly shot dead unarmed civilians on Wed., June 3, 2020. The committee that was formed to probe into the incident is yet to publicize the findings | Credit | Courtesy

The families of those killed and the injured during the Shirkat fatal incident are calling on the President to make public the findings of the investigation committee he formed last month.

On 5 June, President Salva Kiir established a seven-member committee to thoroughly gather facts regarding the fighting that led to the killing of six civilians and a soldier at the residential area in Juba.

In the 3 June shootout, some people were also wounded, including during the attempt by security personnel to suppress protests in Juba and Bor town.

“Many people were investigated, including the injured, those involved and community leaders, but it has been nearly one and half months now,” said a victim.

The incident associated with Lual “Marine” Akok, a relative of the President, had prompted demonstrations at Shirkat and Bor, where hundreds of civilians matched on the streets demanding for justice and resignation of Kiir.

Also read: SSPDF confirms Lual’s death

The investigation committee, made up of mostly senior security officials and headed up by the Minister of Justice, was to conduct hearings and interviews with witnesses who may have relevant information.

It was to also ascertain any credible pieces of evidence that may sustain prosecution against any suspect and assess the quantum damage incurred.

The presidential decree directed the committee to also investigate reports of alleged targeted attacks on people from Bahr el Ghazal in Bor town.

It was to submit its findings and recommendations to the President within seven days.

But it has now been more than 40 days past the deadline.

Some victims of the Shirkat incident, including family members of the deceased, say they have not gotten a feedback from the committee.

“It’s almost two months and there is no result of the investigation,” said another Shirkat resident.

“Such incidents have to be resolved, because if they could be left hanging like that, people who are in position could take advantage of the situation and commit the same crimes.”

Total Page Visits: 356 - Today Page Visits: 356

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Taxes are being diverted – Kiir 1

Taxes are being diverted – Kiir

Published Monday, July 13, 2020

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal 2

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba 3

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba

Published 21 hours ago

South Sudanese react to past and present calls for disarmament 4

South Sudanese react to past and present calls for disarmament

Published Friday, July 10, 2020

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers 5

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findings

Published 4 hours ago

NDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointment

Published 6 hours ago

One dies in another Yirol road attack

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers

Published 21 hours ago

Two die in Mayom attack

Published 21 hours ago

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.