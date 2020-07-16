Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findings

The families of those killed and the injured during the Shirkat fatal incident are calling on the President to make public the findings of the investigation committee he formed last month.

On 5 June, President Salva Kiir established a seven-member committee to thoroughly gather facts regarding the fighting that led to the killing of six civilians and a soldier at the residential area in Juba.

In the 3 June shootout, some people were also wounded, including during the attempt by security personnel to suppress protests in Juba and Bor town.

“Many people were investigated, including the injured, those involved and community leaders, but it has been nearly one and half months now,” said a victim.

The incident associated with Lual “Marine” Akok, a relative of the President, had prompted demonstrations at Shirkat and Bor, where hundreds of civilians matched on the streets demanding for justice and resignation of Kiir.

The investigation committee, made up of mostly senior security officials and headed up by the Minister of Justice, was to conduct hearings and interviews with witnesses who may have relevant information.

It was to also ascertain any credible pieces of evidence that may sustain prosecution against any suspect and assess the quantum damage incurred.

The presidential decree directed the committee to also investigate reports of alleged targeted attacks on people from Bahr el Ghazal in Bor town.

It was to submit its findings and recommendations to the President within seven days.

But it has now been more than 40 days past the deadline.

Some victims of the Shirkat incident, including family members of the deceased, say they have not gotten a feedback from the committee.

“It’s almost two months and there is no result of the investigation,” said another Shirkat resident.

“Such incidents have to be resolved, because if they could be left hanging like that, people who are in position could take advantage of the situation and commit the same crimes.”

