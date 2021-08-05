Six children, four adults die from drowning in Gogrial West

Ten people are reported dead after floods submerged several houses in Gogrial West County of Warrap state.

More than one thousand people have also been displaced. Several others have been affected in the four Payams of the County.

According to the County Commissioner, among those dead are six children and four adults.

They died from drowning.

Among those killed in the flooding are; Majok Dut Majok, 5, Adut Deng Kuol,6, Longar Deng, 8, and Deng Dut Deng, 56.

Victor Wek said rains have intensified over the past weeks -causing flooding, destruction of property, and livelihoods.

“The heavy rains destroyed crops and houses and that led to the displacement of more than 1,000 villagers around Gogrial West County,” he told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The Commissioner called for urgent humanitarian intervention -especially shelter, food, and medication.

