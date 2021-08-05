5th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Six children, four adults die from drowning in Gogrial West

Six children, four adults die from drowning in Gogrial West

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

File photo of Gogrial West County Headquarters said to be currently sited in water. Courtesy

Ten people are reported dead after floods submerged several houses in Gogrial West County of Warrap state.

More than one thousand people have also been displaced. Several others have been affected in the four Payams of the County.

According to the County Commissioner, among those dead are six children and four adults.

They died from drowning.

Among those killed in the flooding are; Majok Dut Majok, 5, Adut Deng Kuol,6, Longar Deng, 8, and Deng Dut Deng, 56.

Victor Wek said rains have intensified over the past weeks -causing flooding, destruction of property, and livelihoods.

“The heavy rains destroyed crops and houses and that led to the displacement of more than 1,000 villagers around Gogrial West County,” he told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The Commissioner called for urgent humanitarian intervention -especially shelter, food, and medication.

Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai 3

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Published Monday, August 2, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 4

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 5

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’

Published 37 mins ago

Six children, four adults die from drowning in Gogrial West

Published 1 hour ago

10-month-old baby left without a mother by Kworjik fighting

Published 2 hours ago

Bridge connecting Nzara to rest of state near collapse

Published 2 hours ago

Three people -in a week -succumb to coronavirus

Published 3 hours ago

Rights body reminds AU to set up S.Sudan hybrid court

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.