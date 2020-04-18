18th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | States   |   Six die ‘mysteriously’ in Aweil bushes

Six die ‘mysteriously’ in Aweil bushes

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 5 mins ago

Authorities in Aweil, Northern Bahr-el-Ghazal State are investigating circumstances that led to the death of six people who had gone to collect Gum Arabic in nearby bushes.

 

The six include three adult women and three girls.

William Kolong Pioth who is the coordinator of the peace and reconciliation commission for Northern Barh El Ghazal says on the 4th of April, the six went to collect Gum Arabic near the Sudanese border but never returned.

Their bodies were later recovered by a team of SSPDF and the joint border peace committees on Monday this week.

“We are still looking into it, and we will make sure the criminals who did this, the two joint border committees are working hand in hand to make sure that they are brought to book and for sure we will get them,” Piong said on Saturday.

“The families who lost their loved ones, our condolences with you, remain calm as you are always a community of peace.”

Piong says the cause of deaths remains unclear although some people have blamed the Misseriya border tribe of Sudan for their deaths.

“I don’t want anybody to take the law to his or her hands to revenge. We do not want revenge to happen. Both communities are working very hard to make sure the people who did this to our young girls are brought to book when we find them,” he added.

Popular Stories
Interstate movements suspended 1

Interstate movements suspended

Published Monday, April 13, 2020

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement 2

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Makuei suspends SSBC director 3

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published 23 hours ago

Former Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla dies 4

Former Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla dies

Published Sunday, April 12, 2020

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 5

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Six die ‘mysteriously’ in Aweil bushes

Published 5 mins ago

U.S provides S. Sudan 13.1 million to fight Covid-19

Published 26 mins ago

It costs about $10,000 for one COVID-19 patient in Kenya

Published 6 hours ago

UNDP dontates COVID-19 kits to Justice, Interior

Published 7 hours ago

Justice minister suspends some criminal proceedings

Published 10 hours ago

COVID-19: Lawmaker demands payment of civil servants

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.