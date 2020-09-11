11th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News   |   Six land fraudsters detained in Juba

Six land fraudsters detained in Juba

Author: Memo Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

About six people have been arrested at Rajaf, Juba, after the community accused them of illegally selling land in the area.

The men are identified as Marko Ngor, Angelo Ladu, Gabriel Awok, Thon Ayii, Sabasio Santino and Simon Salah.

All of the suspects, who are in aged between 30 and 40 are soldiers, but Salah.

The executive director of Tokiman West Boma, Rajaf Payam, told Eye Radio that those apprehended were illegally selling land in Moriyok, west of Juba, an area that has already been demarcated.

“The security arrested them with the community and its paramount chief. They are now being held at Gumbo Police Station,” said Rashid Osman Nimir.

Osman added that the suspects were charging between 15,000 and 70, 000 South Sudanese pounds for a piece of land in the area.

He estimated that hundreds of people could have been cheated by them.

Stella Poni is one of those who paid cash to acquire a piece of land in that area.

“They did not give us papers. They just registered us in their files and told us they will take the list to Rajaf Payam and one should erect a shelter so that when Rajaf officials come, one would be given tokens since the place is still busy,” she explained.

Osman warned people obtaining land from those chiefs, saying his office will not issue any legal documents to them because they are doing it illegally.

Popular Stories
Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers 1

Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings 2

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court 3

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court

Published Monday, September 7, 2020

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22 4

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Oil prices nosedive further 5

Oil prices nosedive further

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Six land fraudsters detained in Juba

Published 1 min ago

Juba daily ‘disowns’ detained reporter

Published 2 hours ago

12 women killed in Mayom raid

Published 13 hours ago

IDPs urge UN to review plan to withdraw troops

Published 15 hours ago

Entebbe airport reopens on 1 October

Published 18 hours ago

Diplomat vows to talk Cirilo out of violating ceasefire deal

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.