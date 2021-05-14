Six people killed in separate incidents in Ruweng

At least six people have been killed in two separate attacks in Ruweng Administrative area.
The first incident happened on Thursday morning in Abiemnom County, while the second attack involving a civilian vehicle was ambushed in the evening – the same day.
According to Miakol Makuach Kuch, Director-General in the Ministry of Information, in the first incident, bandits shot and killed civilians who were on their way to a fishing area at a place called Nyabul.
“They were 4 people attacked in Nyabul area of Abiemnom County; 3 got killed, and two were wounded,” he confirmed.
The second attack took place in the evening along Abiemnom – Mayom road.
A senior military officer, whose name has not been disclosed, was among those killed in the road ambush.
“The other 2 were killed in a road ambush in Mayom. So the total number of death is 6 people,” Miakol stated.
The area administration has not identified the attackers as no arrest has been made.
