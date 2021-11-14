Six states yet to nominate lawmakers-Makuei

The government has attributed the delay to reconstitute the remaining six states to a deferral in submission of nominees to the president.

Last week, President Salva Kiir reconstituted and appointed members of four state parliaments.

This include; Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Lakes and Upper Nile state.

Kiir also appointed speakers and deputy speakers in above states.

He appointed 51 Member of Parliament in each state respectively.

However, President Kiir did not reconstitute state parliaments in Warrap, Unity, Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, Northern and Western Bahr El-Ghazal states respectively.

Lawmaking Assemblies in the two administrative areas of Pibor and Ruweng are also on the list of yet to be reconstituted.

Michael Makuei says these states are still working to present their list of nominees to President.

“Others are still disputed so they are still working on them. It is the state governments that organize and bring the names ready to the President for approval and announcement”, Makuei told Eye Radio on Friday.

According to the peace deal, the former government shall have 55 percent at the state and local government levels, and SPLM-IO with 27 percent representation.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA shall have 10 percent while the Other Political Parties or OPP shall have 8 percent.

Out of the ten speakers, five shall be nominated by the former government, three by the SPLM-IO, one by SSOA and OPP with one speaker.

There shall be two chief whips per state, one appointed by the former government and one by the SPLM-IO.

There shall also be 51 members of parliament in the 10 states.

President Kiir shall appoint 28, Machar shall nominate 14, while SSOA shall nominate 5 and OPP with 4 MPs.

The parties also agreed to appoint 35 members of the County Councils.

The former government shall have 19 councilors, SPLM-IO with 9, SSOA with 4 and OPP shall have 3 councilors.

In total 2,765 people shall be deployed to the County Councils across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers Previous Post