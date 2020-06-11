Soldier arrested for gang-raping 14-year-old girl

An SSPDF soldier has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Lasu, Lainya area, a lawmaker representing Yei County at the national parliament has said.

The armed men reportedly broke into her home at Lasu Payam in Lanya County on Sunday and started beating occupants and dragged the 14-year-old girl into a house where three men raped her.

According to Hon. Paul Yoane, one of the suspects has been arrested while the authorities are still searching for the other two soldiers.

“In that incident, a 14-year-old girl was dragged into a room and then three men in uniform gang-raped her,” Yoane told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“This is yet another sad and inhuman and unethical, immoral incident parachuted by some indisciplined men in uniform which occurred in Lasu Payam, Nyori boma.”

Since the beginning of this year, Eye Radio has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men across the country, especially in Juba.

Last month, an 8-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Gudele, while a 58-year-old woman was also gang-raped raped and killed at Jenderu residential area in Juba.

Just last week, a woman was raped right before her two children, as they watched helplessly at Gudele area.

The attack was highly criticized by the public, prompting demonstrations in Juba.

On Wednesday, the chairman of Kugi residential Area’s Quarter Council told Eye Radio that one man was arrested by police in connection to the raping of the 8-year-old girl last month.

