Soldier kills pregnant wife in Yei

An expectant mother has reportedly been shot dead by her husband in Yei town, Central Equatoria State.
Police say Lucy N was eight-month pregnant when her husband attacked and killed her at Mahad residential area last week.
The suspect – who is a soldier identified as Turabi Bazingeri – shot the woman seven times while she was sleeping.
“The pregnant woman was shot dead by her husband with seven bullets,” Maj.-Gen. Lujang Kamba, the police commissioner of the defunct Yei River state, told Eye Radio on Sunday.
He blamed the killing on the love triangle, adding that: “He [suspect] heard an allegation from the neighbors that the lady had another husband.”
Bazingeri is being held at a detention facility in the area.
