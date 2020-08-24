24th August 2020
Soldier kills pregnant wife in Yei

Soldier kills pregnant wife in Yei

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 16 hours ago

An expectant mother has reportedly been shot dead by her husband in Yei town, Central Equatoria State.

Police say Lucy N was eight-month pregnant when her husband attacked and killed her at Mahad residential area last week.

The suspect – who is a soldier identified as Turabi Bazingeri – shot the woman seven times while she was sleeping.

“The pregnant woman was shot dead by her husband with seven bullets,” Maj.-Gen. Lujang Kamba, the police commissioner of the defunct Yei River state, told Eye Radio on Sunday.

He blamed the killing on the love triangle, adding that: “He [suspect] heard an allegation from the neighbors that the lady had another husband.”

Bazingeri is being held at a detention facility in the area.

