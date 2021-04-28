Soldier shoots brother-in-law over a cow

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal are holding a soldier for reportedly shooting to death his brother-in-law over a cow.

The 60-year-old man died on Friday in Aweil East County for allegedly failing to pay part of the dowry promised to his in-law.

The suspect is a Sergeant Major of the Third Infantry Division at the Artillery department.

Police have identified the deceased as Bol Marol.

Mr. Bol was killed by 50-year-old Atak Thiel after the late reportedly failed to offer one cow from unpaid bride price.

According to the area police spokesperson, the suspect is currently being held in Aweil town, awaiting trial.

“Mr. Atak first came to ask for a cow which was part of the unpaid bride price when his sister got married. Then the late Bol Marol promised to give a heifer but later the late Bol decided to sell the cow under unknown circumstances. This angered Atak and shot his brother in-law to death after he failed to hand over the promised cow,” Captain Akol Guot told Eye Radio.

Bol reportedly died from three gunshots, and he died on spot.

In January 2021, a 48-year-old man was also arrested for killing his father-in-law in a dispute over unpaid bride price in Aweil North County.

