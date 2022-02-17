Soldier shot dead trader in Northern Bahr el Ghazal

A soldier reportedly shot dead a trader in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state Thursday morning, according to the state police spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akot.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Kon Arol Kon.

Captain Guot said the suspect who is a Corporal in the SSPDF went to Luol Kon’s shop at dawn and warned him this was his last day.

When late Kon replied whether the Corporal had personal issue with him, the soldier who came armed spread trader Kon with four bullets, killing him instantly.

Captain Guot said the incident occurred at Anyieny-Agal market which is situated between South Gogrial and Aweil South Counties.

“We were informed around 7:00am that koang came in the morning and found the deceased in his shop and killed him”.

“Actually we woke up this morning with the shocking news in Aweil South County where a citizen called Kon Luol Kon, 45 was killed by the suspect, Coporal Koang Arol Koang in Anyoeny- Agaal market,” Guot confirmed.

Police have been deployed in search of him after he escaped following the incident.

The motive behind killing is unknown.

Captain Guot said “It’s just matter of time, but I am sure be brought book.”