3rd March 2022
South Sudan abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion

South Sudan abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion

Published: 20 seconds ago

UN vote

South Sudan on Wednesday abstained from voting as the UN General Assembly voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, signaling further international pressure on Moscow.

The agenda needed a two-thirds majority in the Assembly to pass.

But five countries – Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Russia and Syria – voted against it, while 35 abstained.

Alongside with South Sudan, 16 other African countries stayed away from the vote.

The Wednesday resolution called on Russia to unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

The UN General Assembly, which was this week sitting under an emergency session, a rare sitting occasioned only by a serious threat to international security, voted to condemn what a motion said was “aggression against Ukraine” following Russia’s February 24 invasion of its neighbour.

The voting capped off a rare special emergency session of the General Assembly that began on Monday, during which countries took to the podium to declare their positions on the crisis, now entering a second week.

Abdulla Shahid, the UN president says the vote reflect the international community concern on the situation in Ukraine.

“The resolution reflects the international community’s grave concerns about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and reiterates the call for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered access for humanitarian support and return to dialogue an diplomacy,” President Shahid said.

“I join Member States in expressing concern about ‘reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children.”

