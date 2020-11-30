South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia ‘not’ expelled – Deng Dau

South Sudan’s foreign ministry has labeled as “fake” media reports that claim its ambassador to Addis Ababa has been expelled following the visit of the Egyptian president to Juba over the weekend.

The deputy minister of foreign affairs, Deng Dau, however, dismissed the claim and said the government of South Sudan is playing its regional role in peace.

He told Eye Radio on Monday that South Sudan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia James Pitia Morgan was attending the briefing with the rest of the diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa.

“No, it’s not true, Ambassador Morgan is in Addis Ababa in our station embassy. This morning is attending the briefing with the rest of the diplomatic presidents in Addis Ababa with the prime minister of Ethiopia,” said the deputy minister of foreign affairs.

“All that in the social media just people want to create fabrication, dis-information and its just fiction, there is nothing true about it and there could be no reason why our ambassador.”

“Last Thursday, the special envoy who was the former minister of foreign affairs of Ethiopia came to meet his excellency the president as the special envoy of the prime minister of Ethiopia and he was a cordial and then also on Saturday the President of Arab Republic of Egypt was also here, so South Sudan is playing its regional role on peace.”

This came after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi made a one-day state visit to Juba on Saturday.

The surprise visit came at a time when there is an ongoing political and military conflict in Ethiopia ­– mainly in Tigray areas bordering South Sudan and Sudan.

Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan are also in disagreement over the building of the Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

Following the visit, some media reports claim South Sudan’s Ambassador to Addis Ababa, Pitia Morgan was expelled two hours after the Ethiopian ambassador to South Sudan, Fisseha Shawl, left Juba in a sudden decision.

But the Ethiopian Embassy in Juba described the report on its Facebook page as “fake news.”

The embassy says the incumbent Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan is Teferi Tadesse and not Fisiha Shawl.

It said Ambassador Teferi went to Ethiopia three weeks ago for medical treatment and will be back soon.

The Ethiopian embassy in Juba further says South Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia or any other diplomat is not expelled from Ethiopia.

