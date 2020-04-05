You are here: Home | Breaking News | Health | National News | News | South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19
South Sudan has confirmed one case of the coronavirus disease in South Sudan.
The deputy chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Riek Machar is addressing a press conference at Pyramid Hotel right now.
The patient is said to be a 20-year-old female UN staff who returned from the Netherlands last month.
Details to follow…
