5th April 2020
South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Dr. Riek Machar, the deputy chairperson of the Task Force on COVID-19 addresses reporters at Pyramid Hotel in Juba on Sunday.

South Sudan has confirmed one case of the coronavirus disease in South Sudan.

The deputy chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Riek Machar is addressing a press conference at Pyramid Hotel right now.

The patient is said to be a 20-year-old female UN staff who returned from the Netherlands last month.

Details to follow…

