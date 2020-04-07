South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case

The High-Level Task Force on Coronavirus has confirmed the second case of the pandemic in south Sudan.

It says the patient is a 53-year-old woman who traveled to Juba from Nairobi, Kenya, in March. She is a UN employee, Dr Makur Koriom, undersecretary at the Ministry of Health said on SSBC Tuesday evening.

The first case of the pandemic was announced on April 5, 2020.

On Monday, task force said the Ministry of Health was investigating four more suspected cases of the pandemic in the country.

The first patient is also female UN staff, 29, who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in almost all of the countries in the world, including neighboring countries.

Fourteen more patients tested positive for the coronavirus in Kenya on Tuesday, raising the total number of the cases in the country to 172.

Meanwhile, Uganda has 52 cases, as of April 7, 2020

There’s currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19). You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

Prevention

Do: Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze, Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell and Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell. Don’t: Touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean.