South Sudan disqualified from the CECAFA U-17 tournament

The South Sudan Under-17 team has been disqualified from this year’s AFCON/ CECAFA Zonal qualifier tournament in Rwanda.

The development was confirmed on Friday night after four of South Sudan’s U-17 players failed to pass Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRI tests conducted by the tournament organizers and CAF medical team before the tournament.

According to CECAFA, Four of South Sudan’s players failed to pass the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests.

MRIs have been used by FIFA since 2003 to ensure players are eligible, by scanning the bones in their wrists.

The tournament was set to start today at Rwanda but the disqualification of Sudan means only six teams will be featuring.

South Sudan U-17 was due to face the defending champions Uganda U-17 in the opening game of this year’s tournament this afternoon at the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda, before taking on Ethiopia next week on Wednesday. Their final game of the group was against Kenya Junior Stars.

They were polled in Group A alongside Kenya U17, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

