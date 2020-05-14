|COVID-19 Statistics
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Deaths
|S.Sudan
|203
|2
|0
|E.Africa
|1,633
|551
|43
|World
|4,229,094
|1,479,508
|289,349
You are here: Home | Breaking News | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News | South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death
South Sudan has registered its first Coronavirus death as 28 more people tested positive on Thursday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 231.
More details to follow…
Published 1 min ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.
South Sudan registers first Covid-19 deathRead more...