14th May 2020
You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death

South Sudan registers first Covid-19 death

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

South Sudan has registered its first Coronavirus death as 28 more people tested positive on Thursday.

 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 231.

More details to follow…

