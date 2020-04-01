South Sudan remains coronavirus-free

There is still no single confirmed case of the coronavirus in South Sudan, the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 has said.

This comes after reports circulating on social media that there some people had tested positive for the COVID-19 in the country.

“There is no COVID-19 outbreak in South Sudan as we speak. I am urging people to ignore circulating rumors about the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country,” partly reads a statement issued on Tuesday.

“People should not panic and be scared of the rumors being spread by social and local media.

However, the task force states that all the 18 samples collected since the outbreak of COVID-19 have tested negative for coronavirus by a polymerase chain reaction.

The statement, which was signed by the First Vice President cum deputy chair of the taskforce, stresses that the government, with support from partners, has put in place measures to identify, detect, confirm and respond to a case of COVID-19 in the country.

The body reiterates its call to the general public to cooperate with the guidelines issued by the WHO and emphasized by President Salva Kiir.

As of Tuesday, cases of coronavirus have increased in the neighboring countries, mainly Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

The task force urges people to ignore rumors about the importation of the deadly virus in the country.

Coronavirus is spread through droplets from the nose or mouth of an infected person.

The health authorities recommended that people should wash hands with soap and water frequently, avoid pubic gathering, always stay away from anyone with flu-like symptoms.