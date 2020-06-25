South Sudan secures $4.1 million coronavirus response funds

The government has secured $4.1 million to support its emergency response for coronavirus and strengthen the health system capacity for emergency preparedness in South Sudan.

The grant-based partnership was signed with the African Development Bank and the World Health Organization on June 24, 2020. It was commissioned through the South Sudan Ministry of Finance and Planning and the Ministry of Health during an inaugural virtual meeting of the Project Steering Committee on Wednesday.

The statement seen by Eye Radio noted that the project will enhance the capacities for case management at health facilities and community levels, and to supplement surveillance capacities to detect cases.

It shall also benefit sub-national levels in identifying and trace their contacts and strengthening coordination of the coronavirus response.

The partnership is related to the ongoing support to the government by WHO and other partners on the coronavirus outbreak response.

“We appreciate this critical support from AfDB and will work closely with all partners to ensure the successful implementation of the project”, said Ocum Genes Karlo, Undersecretary for Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The African Development Bank Country Manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu said the partnership will continue to boost health sector investment in South Sudan so that it can make the delivery of health care better for every South Sudanese.

WHO Representative for South Sudan, Dr Olushayo Olu said the new project will minimize the consequences of disruptions to the delivery of essential health care services and greatly improve health systems for both universal health coverage and health security.

“The COVID-19 outbreak poses an enormous threat to the already fragile health system in South Sudan,” said Dr Olu.

South Sudan confirmed its first coronavirus case on 5th April 2020, as of Wednesday, June 24, the country had confirmed 1,942 cases and 36 deaths.

The African Development Bank expressed its readiness to support the revitalized transitional government in forging purposeful alliances with other partners to improve the livelihood of its people.

“On behalf of the Bank, I reassure the Government that Africa’s leading development finance institution remains willing and ready to stand by South Sudan for the foreseeable future,” Mr. Kanu affirmed.

South Sudan become a member of the African Development Bank in 2012, shortly after gaining independence from Sudan.

