25th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
South Sudan secures $4.1 million coronavirus response fundsAirport staff undergo COVID-19 preventive trainingGov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrearsPeace soldiers accuse peace gov’t of neglectJuba residents to get piped water in 2021

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   South Sudan secures $4.1 million coronavirus response funds

South Sudan secures $4.1 million coronavirus response funds

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

Health workers undergoing training in Maridi. Courtesy

The government has secured $4.1 million to support its emergency response for coronavirus and strengthen the health system capacity for emergency preparedness in South Sudan.

The grant-based partnership was signed with the African Development Bank and the World Health Organization on June 24, 2020. It was commissioned through the South Sudan Ministry of Finance and Planning and the Ministry of Health during an inaugural virtual meeting of the Project Steering Committee on Wednesday.

The statement seen by Eye Radio noted that the project will enhance the capacities for case management at health facilities and community levels, and to supplement surveillance capacities to detect cases.

It shall also benefit sub-national levels in identifying and trace their contacts and strengthening coordination of the coronavirus response.

The partnership is related to the ongoing support to the government by WHO and other partners on the coronavirus outbreak response.

“We appreciate this critical support from AfDB and will work closely with all partners to ensure the successful implementation of the project”, said Ocum Genes Karlo, Undersecretary for Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The African Development Bank Country Manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu said the partnership will continue to boost health sector investment in South Sudan so that it can make the delivery of health care better for every South Sudanese.

WHO Representative for South Sudan, Dr Olushayo Olu said the new project will minimize the consequences of disruptions to the delivery of essential health care services and greatly improve health systems for both universal health coverage and health security.

“The COVID-19 outbreak poses an enormous threat to the already fragile health system in South Sudan,” said Dr Olu.

South Sudan confirmed its first coronavirus case on 5th April 2020, as of Wednesday, June 24, the country had confirmed 1,942 cases and 36 deaths.

The African Development Bank expressed its readiness to support the revitalized transitional government in forging purposeful alliances with other partners to improve the livelihood of its people.

“On behalf of the Bank, I reassure the Government that Africa’s leading development finance institution remains willing and ready to stand by South Sudan for the foreseeable future,” Mr. Kanu affirmed.

South Sudan become a member of the African Development Bank in 2012, shortly after gaining independence from Sudan.

Total Page Visits: 333 - Today Page Visits: 333

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body 1

Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body

Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears 2

AU sanctions S.Sudan over arrears

Published Friday, June 19, 2020

SSOA split over Jonglei offer 3

SSOA split over Jonglei offer

Published Monday, June 22, 2020

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids 4

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

Published Sunday, June 21, 2020

Kenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analyst 5

Kenya’s UNSC seat to ‘benefit’ S.Sudan — analyst

Published Monday, June 22, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan secures $4.1 million coronavirus response funds

Published 4 hours ago

UNICEF re-emphasizes importance of adhering to Covid 19 prevention measures

Published 7 hours ago

UNFPA’s Dr. Kidane speaks about the likely impact of Covid-19 on SRHS

Published 8 hours ago

Airport staff undergo COVID-19 preventive training

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrears

Published 11 hours ago

Peace soldiers accuse peace gov’t of neglect

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.