15th January 2020
South Sudan sinks Eritrea in second FIBA Afro Basketball Pre-qualifiers

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan national basketball team has beaten Eritrea in their second game at the ongoing 2020 FIBA Afro Basketball Pre-qualifiers.

South Sudan national basketball team has beaten Eritrea in their second game at the ongoing 2020 FIBA Afro Basketball Pre-qualifiers. 

The Bright Stars of South Sudan picked off from where they stopped after they thumped Somalia 114-79 points in their opening game on Tuesday.

With no mercy on their opponents dominated the first two quarters of first half in game that had Eritrea show some glimpses of great performance.

South Sudan went leading 40 points with 63-23 point at the break of half time. But the team scored on 7 points in the first three minutes of the first quarter of the second half.

Eritrea who came back strong at the start of second half tried to close the gap on a resilient South Sudan team with some great dunks from Aron Israel hitting some great 3 pointers for his country.

Makuei Jambo code named the Dunk Shark then pulled off some great dunks for team South Sudan to put the game beyond the reach of the Eritrean team.

Bol Zakaria was also another great performer for his team as he made great rebounds.

Unlike against Somalia, the Bright Stars coach surprised funs who attended the game when changed the whole team that had started the first quarter with new players.

South Sudan will next be in action on Thursday against Burundi, before playing Tanzania and Kenya on the 18 and 19 of January respectively.

One team from Zone 5, will qualify to join group B alongside Angola, Senegal, and Mozambique as per the group draws done in December 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda.

