South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

President Salva Kiir has accused all –but one – of the neighboring countries of annexing South Sudan’s internationally recognized territories.

Kiir said –with the exception of Ethiopia –Kenya, Uganda, Central African Republic and DR Congo have all annexed South Sudan territories despite the colonial border lines.

“Everyone wants to cut our land in sizes they want and add it to their country,” an agitated Kiir said.

In May 2012, the government of South Sudan unveiled the country’s official map after attaining independence from Sudan.

But porous land border points have been issues of contention between South Sudan and its neighbours.

South Sudan borders Sudan to the north; Ethiopia to the east; Kenya, Uganda, and DR Congo to the south; and the Central African Republic to the west

Kenya and South Sudan share a straight-line border that extends for over 200 kilometres from the tri-point with Uganda in the south to the tri-point with Ethiopia in the north or east.

“Our border with [Ethiopia] is separated by mountains and they are unable to claim any territory within our land,” he stated.

Over two-thirds of South Sudan’s border length is in dispute, making up an area known as the Ilemi Triangle –between Nadapal and Lokichoggio. Kenya has laid claim on the area believed to be rich with minerals.

It measures between 10,320 and 14,000 square kilometres (3,985 and 5,405 sq mi). Named after Anuak chief Ilemi Akwon, the territory is also claimed by South Sudan but Kenya currently exercises a de facto control over the area.



Towards the north, South Sudan and Sudan in 2012 fought a brief war over the oil-rich region of Heglig.

And the two countries have had a dispute over Abyei, Dabba Al Fukhar, Jabal Al Muqainis, Kaka, Kefi Kenji and Hofrat Al Nehass.

In October last year, the SSPDF reported that two of its officers were killed by the Ugandan People Defense Forces in Pogee area in Magwi County.

In June, a similar incident occurred at Fitina-mbaya – also called Buya, a contested part of Kajo-keji County, Central Equatoria State.

Four SSPDF soldiers and one National Police Service officer were shot and killed by the UPDF.

“We will not fight with them but we will dialogue,” the President said during his closing remarks at the Jonglei-Pibor Administrative Area peace conference in Juba on Wednesday.

“We have the borders demarcated by the colonialist [and] I have a committee to look into the border issues.”

In 2016, South Sudan and Uganda formed an 18-member Joint Border Committee to start the demarcation to resolve border disputes.

Details of the committee and the venue of the talks are yet to be made public.

South Sudan, Uganda and Kenya which border each other are members of the economic bloc of the East African countries.

The bloc union emphasises on the free movement of goods and people.

The three trading partners, joined by Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi also aspire to establish a political federation and a union currency to speed up trade and development of their people.

EAC currently implements the Single Customs Territory where goods move without much delay and hurdles at the border points.

