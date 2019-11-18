South Sudan women’s team beat Zanzibar 5-0

South Sudan national Women’s soccer team have redeemed their chance of progressing to the next round of the ongoing CECAFA Senior women challenge cup after thumping Zanzibar 5-0.

South Sudan where on Saturday condemned to a 9-0 humiliating defeat to hosts Tanzania in the opening game.

With the game against Zanzibar a must win, the Bright Starlets started on a high note with Amy Lasu Lauya put South Sudan in an early lead scoring on 26 minute of first half.

With pressure pilling on the coastal team, Amy Lasu Lauya put the ball past her own goal keeper on the 42nd minute to increase the lead of the Bright Starlets and take the game into halftime.

After the restart of the second half, Bright Starlet resumed from where they left with Aluel Garang who came on in second half scoring on 62 minute.

Chieng Thomas who plays her football in Kenya than extended her teams lead when she beat the tired defense of Zanzibar to score the fourth goal of the game.

As full time approached, Amy Lasu Lauya than got her brace with a beautiful goal in 81 minute to seal the first ever win South Sudan in a regional female tournament.

Under the watchful eye of experienced Simon James, the Bright Starlets now need a win or draw against Burundi who they face on Wednesday in the last group game.

Tanzania plays Burundi in the other group B game.