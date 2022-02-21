You are here: Home | Uncategorized | South Sudanese refugee killed by Canadian police, family demands answers
A South Sudanese refugee was shot dead Saturday in a police shooting in Calgary, Canada.
According to Canadian media reports, Latjor Tuel was shot multiple times after he allegedly attacked a police dog with a metal stick.
Tuel, a former child soldier arrived in Canada 20 years ago to start a new life in the western country.
The incident sparked protests against police, as family, friends and community members gathered at the site of the shooting to lay flowers on Sunday afternoon.
A local incident response team confirmed it was investigating the incident, but the police watchdog had yet to provide additional details.
Loved ones of Tuel at the scene told Postmedia he was struggling with mental health at the time of the incident.
Khor Top who is the leader of South Sudanese Community Association in Calgary said Tuel, was a kind gentleman who was well known in the community.
