Spend the 100 days wisely, Troika tells parties

The Troika has urged the peace parties to “wisely spend” the new pre-transitional period by implementing all the key provisions required to establish unity government.

Last week, President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO Leader Dr. Riek Machar delayed formation of a coalition government for 100 days to allow for registration, training, and unification of the army, the national security and the police.

This was followed by an IGAD-convened consultative meeting of the parties to the Revitalized agreement and stakeholders as observers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday.

In the meetings, the parties committed to permanent ceasefire and full implementation of the pre-transitional period activities.

This is the second time the formational of the unity government has been delayed over unimplemented security arrangements, a situation analysts have attributed to lack of political will.

“It is vital that the next 100 days are spent wisely, by implementing practical solutions to the contested issues that are holding back the formation of the new government,” partly reads a statement from Troika.

“Going forward, it is also important that the parties provide the clarity necessary to allow people across the country to retain confidence in this process.”

Troika, which consists of US, UK and Norway, says it expects that the parties to immediately release the funding the incumbent government pledged in May.

That month, President Kiir said his government would wire $100 million into the account of the NPTC to facilitate implementation of the provisions. However, It has since released very little amount.

Troika also emphasized on clear progress in the creation of the Necessary Unified Forces, inclusion of the agreement in the constitution, interim agreement to address the number of states, inclusion of 35% of women in every level of government as agreed by all the parties in Addis and “greater youth representation” to build a stronger peace.

“We reaffirm our conviction that allowing civil society and the media to engage in discussions about this agreement is essential to ensure sustainable peace and an inclusive government,” it continues.

A political analyst has said that the principals, Kiir and Machar, are likely to be sanctioned this time round if they fail to do what they have promised and subsequently allow the country to revert to civil war.