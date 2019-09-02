3rd September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   SPLA-IO trashes recruitment claim in Uganda

SPLA-IO trashes recruitment claim in Uganda

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 16 hours ago

Colonel Lam Gabrial, SPLA-IO Acting spokesperson, addressing the press in Juba in April 2019 | Credit | Eye Radio PHOTO: Emmanuel Joseph Akile/Eye Radio

Youth in a neighboring Ugandan district are joining the SPLA-IO due to poverty, this is according to the Lamwo resident district commissioner, James Nabinson Kidega.

Kidega says South Sudanese authorities complained during an inter-border meeting in Torit State headquarters about Ugandans being recruited into SPLA IO ranks.

A Ugandan media reports that during a meeting, Torit Governor Alberio Tobiolo alleged that they had identified some Ugandan nationals who are holding military ranks within the SPLA IO.

Governor is quoted as saying that the youth are now persuading Ugandan young men to join their ranks with promises of decent pay.

Captain Geoffrey Komakech, a resident of Lukome in Gulu district who is now in the SPLA IO ranks, reportedly claims to have recruited over 30 young men from Gulu, Lamwo and Kitgum districts.

However, the SPLA-IO rejects the report, referring to it as a “white lie aimed at tarnishing the image” of the movement.

“The SPLA-IO would like to make it clear that it does not have anyone by name Geoffrey Komakech in its ranks and files as alleged by Kidega; secondly, the SPLA-IO does not recruit or operate abroad,” said Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO deputy military spokesperson.

SPLA-IO is the military wing of the main opposition group under the former first vice president Dr Riek Machar.

Together with the government and other parties, they are implementing the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

“The SPLA-IO is now implementing the transitional Security Arrangements in Juba and its forces are all in cantonment sites awaiting registration and screening,” Col. Lam continued.

“This is a threat to James Kidega who sees his plan to grab land in South Sudan is due to fail.

“Kidega should know his boundaries and avoid poking his nose into the affairs of the SPLA-IO in particular and South Sudan in General.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism 1

Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm 2

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group 3

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published Saturday, August 31, 2019

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba 4

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

NRA to get another alien boss soon 5

NRA to get another alien boss soon

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir to meet Riek in Juba

Published 14 hours ago

SPLA-IO trashes recruitment claim in Uganda

Published 16 hours ago

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members

Published 21 hours ago

Conference calls for release of those under unlawful detention

Published 21 hours ago

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published 3 days ago

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP

Published 4 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.