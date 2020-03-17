SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Former SPLA-IO Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Finance, Lt. Gen. James Koang with the other three generals say they have abandoned Dr. Riek Machar’s movement and joined President Kiir’s camp, a statement released to the media has said.

In January, Gen. Koang was dismissed from Joint Defense Board by Dr. Riek Machar.

Gen. Koang was working closely with the SSPDF’s Chief of Defense Forces to assemble, train and build trust among the forces, in anticipation of the unification process.

He defected from his position as the SPLA Fourth Division commander in December 2013, was appointed commander of the SPLA-IO Special Division in December 2014.

Until his resignation today from Riek camp, he was the deputy to the SPLM/A-IO Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual.

Those who defected with Gen. Koang include; Maj Gen. Wang Chang, former Deputy Director-General for National Security, and former member of Joint Defense Board Technical team, Maj. Gen. Gatkhor Gatluak Koryom, former Co-Chair of Joint Military Ceasefire Commission-JMCC, and Maj. Gen. Joseph Yatta Eresto former SPLM/A-IO Commander of Division 2B, and former member of JDB.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the group attributed their resignation from the SPLM/A-IO to what they described as the way the movement is being run and managed.

“We have hereby announced our resignation from the SPLM/A-IO with effect from 17/2/2020,” the statement said.

“We have also decided to resign from our respective assignments. The reasons are many but important among them is the way the movement is being run and managed.”

It says the SPLM/A-IO has lost direction, vision and command of the forces.

“The SPLM/A-IO has lost direction, vision and command of the forces that it is turned into family affairs without consultation with military command council in the movement is case in point.”

The group of senior generals stated that they have joined President Kiir in the interest of full implementation of the peace agreement.

“In the interest of full implementation of the Sept. 2018 peace agreement and in the spirit of ensuring stability and peace to our beloved country of South Sudan. We have decided to join hands, declare our support and allegiance to the president of the Republic of South Sudan General Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The generals also said they will work with the SPLM and SSPDF to make sure that the abandoned IO forces in bushes of South Sudan are integrated into SSPDF.

“We shall be committed and work as part of the Sudan People Liberation Movement and South Sudan People Defense Force to effectively ensure that ur abandoned forces that are left behind in the bushes without food, shelter, and medicines are promptly reorganized and integrated in the shortest possible time with their brothers and sisters in the SSPDF.”

In the statement, the generals called on their field commanders and forces to remain calm and ensure permanent ceasefire holds.

“We strongly urge our field commanders and their forces to remain calm and ensure permanent ceasefire holds in greater Upper Nile, Bhar el ghazal and Equatoria in their current positions.”

“We urge them to immediately report themselves to various Cantonment sites and training centers for smooth and timely implementation of the remaining critical tasks of the security arrangements.”

For his part, the SPLA-IO deputy military spokesperson, Lam Paul Gabriel has confirmed to Eye Radio.

“It happened and if it has happened what can we do? there is nothing, it happened and that is all,” said Col Lam.