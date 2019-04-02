2nd April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Politics   |   SPLM downplays deadline for missing members

SPLM downplays deadline for missing members

Author: Obaj Okucj | Published: 4 hours ago

The SPLM Secretary for Information, Peter Lam Both - File Photo

The SPLM has downplayed issuing a deadline to its missing members to rejoin the party within one month.

In Feb, 2019, the committee for the SPLM reunification asked its members to return to Juba within a period of one month in order to expedite the process.

Those who are not in the country include, SPLM Secretary-General Pagan Amum, Dr. Riek Machar and Oyay Deng Ajak among others.

However, Peter Lam Both who is the secretary for information says the chairman of the part has not yet acted on the committee recommendations.

In a text message to Eye Radio Lam Both said:

“The chairman has not yet acted on the committee recommendations,and therefore no deadline is yet given to anyone.”

The committee had warned that those missing members who fail to turn up would lose their membership.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 4 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 month ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 1 month ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state 4

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 5

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 month ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Four charges including treason labeled against Gen. Buay

Published 1 hour ago

SPLM downplays deadline for missing members

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudan poses threat to US foreign policy – Donald Trump

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudan national team to play their next home matches in Khartoum

Published 6 hours ago

Jubek authorities, SSFA resolve to expand Juba football stadium

Published 16 hours ago

South Sudan to boost oil production within two months

Published 1 day ago

2nd April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.