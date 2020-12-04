SPLM-IO instructs members to prepare for elections

The Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by Dr. Riek Machar has instructed its members to prepare for the forthcoming general elections in South Sudan.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the country is expected to go to the polls in 2023.

In its fourth day of the national conference today, the main opposition group enlightened its members on its basic documents, including the constitution, code of conduct, party primaries and elections.

It also educated its members about the SPLM-IO’s vision and mission.

The party stressed that its vision is to build a prosperous country based on a federal system of governance.

It aspires to devolve more powers to the States and Boma levels.

Puot Kang, a member of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau urges the delegates to mobilize supporters and funds across the country in anticipation of the elections.

“You must create alliances with like-minded political parties, you must also continue to engage your political opponents guided by the principle of democracy, justice and liberty anchored on federalism, and we must prepare for the upcoming elections,” Kang told the party members on Friday.



Over 500 delegates, including politicians, senior military officials, women and youth representatives have gathered for the SPLM/A-IO national conference at Freedom Hall in Juba.

This is the first official function organized by the main party to the revitalized peace agreement since President Salva Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar and other parties formed a coalition government in February 2020.

