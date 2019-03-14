NPTC comes to the aid of SPLM-IO team kicked out of the hotel

Some SPLM-IO peace delegates who were on Tuesday kicked out of a hotel in Juba over unpaid bills say they are now getting full services after N.P.T.C intervened.

Two days ago, the management of an unnamed hotel in Juba decided to lock the rooms of the delegates who are residing at their premises.

The hotel management said the National Pre-Transitional Committee – which is in charge of their welfare – did not pay the bills for accommodating the delegates.

These bills include; bed and meals.

“They decided to lock the doors for us the delegates,” said Lam Paul, speaking on behalf of the SPLM-IO delegation in Juba.

There are over 63 delegates in the unnamed Juba hotel, some of whom are members of the pre-transitional committees.

“But then the message was sent to the NPTC representatives. We are now- in Juba Grand Hotel -free to get into our rooms, we are free to get out. They are also providing meals,” Mr. Lam added.