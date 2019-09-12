SPLM-IO to relocate headquarters to Juba

SPLM-IO has decided to relocate its headquarters from Khartoum to Juba.

This is according to a member of the peace party’s political bureau, Agok Makur.

The move comes after its leader Dr. Riek Machar visited Juba on Monday and held a number of meetings with President Salva Kiir.

The closed-door discussions revolved around the pending tasks of the extended pre-transitional period, particularly security arrangements and political status.

Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar returned to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, this morning after the reported successful meeting with President Kiir.

Agok Makur was speaking to Eye Radio.

“Dr. Riek Machar came to Juba and spent three days and he returned today morning to Khartoum. Yes we are considering this visit as a successful journey. The two leaders discussed several issue but one of the very important issue they discussed is security arrangements and the issues of states and political status which is the political freedom in general and they agreed to complete all the issues linking to the security arrangements.”

He said the two leaders also agreed to form a committee to study the issue of states and the promotion of the revitalized peace agreement.

“Therefore the political bureau of SPLM/IO met yesterday and issued a decision of relocating the headquarters office from Khartoum to Juba, and this means this peace has become a reality and our work will resume from Juba.”