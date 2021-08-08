SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

A civil society activist has called on leaders of the SPLM-IO to put their house in order following reports of fresh clashes among rival factions of the SPLA-IO forces in Magenis.

The clashes come days after SPLA-IO allied to Gen. Simon Gatwech and Gen. Johnson Olony removed Dr. Machar as the commander-in-chief of SPLA-IO in a declaration issued last week at Magenis.

Both sides have accused each other of starting the fight.

At least 34 soldiers have been reported killed from both sides following clashes in Magenis.

According to the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, this act of fresh clashed among the conflicting factions of SPLM-IO violates the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement 2017.

Edmond Yakani, the Executive Director of CEPO and a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement, described the latest military confrontations as a negative development that undermines the process for transitioning to peace.

Yakani called on the conflicting parties to cease military confrontations now and resolve their grievances in a non-violent manner.

Hostilities between the two factions of the IO started this week after a group of military generals claimed to have ousted First Vice President Riek Machar as head of the SPLM-IO and commander in chief of the SPLA-IO early this week.

Those top generals include former chief of staff General Simon Gatwech Dual, General Johnson Olony of Sector One Command, and General Thomas Mabor Dhoal of Sector Three Command.

They declared First Lieutenant General Simon Gatwech Dual interim leader of the opposition.

On Thursday, an emergency meeting of the SPLM-IO in juba condemned the group and said they were consulting within the party over the crisis.

The SPLM/A-IO in Juba maintains that Dr. Riek Machar is still their leader, labeling those who have claimed to have ousted him as peace spoilers.

