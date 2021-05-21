21st May 2021
Sports minister bans Bright Stars from FIFA Arab Cup tournament

Author: Jordan Yamba | Published: 1 min ago

File: The Bright stars were due to commence training at the Buluk training ground ahead of their preliminary fixture versus Jordan next month, but that has since been put on hold.

The Minister of Youth and Sports has banned the participation of the national football team in the FIFA Arab Cup.

Dr. Albino Bol said the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has not followed the procedures and regulations to involve the ministry in the decision-making process.

He ordered the SSFA to apologize in writing to the ministry if the decision is to be reversed.

The Bright stars were due to commence training yesterday morning at the Buluk training ground ahead of their preliminary fixture versus Jordan next month, but that has since been put on hold.

Foreign-based players including Abraham Majok who were due to arrive yesterday have had their tickets canceled.

The Arab cup is a FIFA sanctioned tournament seen as a replacement to the traditional FIFA confederations cup.

South Sudan were invited as a guest participant replacing Senegal because of their improved performances in the last year and to give them a platform to showcase their talent to the world.

As a member of FIFA, South Sudan is obliged to take part in all FIFA organized competitions of its eligibility and failure to do so on government instructions will be passed for government interference which may result in a ban.

