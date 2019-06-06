6th June 2019
SSD athletes to participate in half marathon in Seychelles

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan athletes will participate in the upcoming half marathon in Seychelles next week.

Marko Akol the secretary of South Sudan Athletics federation says two athletes, will be in Seychelles for the event.

“Yes I have two athletes that is Ester Tong and Yusuf Yok will take part in the half marathon next month in Seychelles on the 16 June,” Said Marko.

He said currently the two are in Uganda where they are undergoing preparation for the event.

Marko Akol also confirmed that another athlete, Marko Kenyi will take part in the full marathon in Eritrea on the 9th of June.

“He will be participating in the full marathon which will take part in Asmara on date 9 this month,” Akol confirmed.

On the issue of athletes choosing to participate for another country, Mr. Marko Akol said they as a federation will do their best to ensure that all South Sudanese athletes return home.

 

 

