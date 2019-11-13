13th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Politics   |   SSFA inspects construction of Juba Stadium

SSFA inspects construction of Juba Stadium

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Workers at work. It's expected to accommodate 15,000 fans (7,000 seats) | Tuesday | Nov 12, 2019 | Credit | Kelly Abale/Eye Radio

The President of South Sudan Football Association with an accompanying board of Directors visited Juba football Stadium on Tuesday.

The visit was to see for themselves how much progress has so far been made with the reconstruction of the stadium.

Reconstruction works of the only CAF FIFA recommended stadium in South Sudan kicked off in April and are expected to be complete early next year.

Funded by FIFA, the stadium will take a capacity of 7,000 seated spectators after completion.

Speaking at the site visit, Francis Amin, SSFA president said he was impressed to see work going well.

“I’m pleased to see that everything is going on well and hope that it will be completed as planned,” he told reporters.

Eng .Girma Shiferaw, managing Director of GS – the company responsible for the works – assured the SSFA board of directors that the company will complete the work on time as agreed by the two parties.

Eng .Girma said: “We are working every day to see to it that the work is complete at the agreed timeframe that we agreed with SSFA,”

The constriction of the stadium is a promise made to SSFA by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his visit to South Sudan after his first election as head of the world soccer governing body.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why gov’t is unhappy with UN 1

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU 2

Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU

Published Friday, November 8, 2019

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir 3

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period 4

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

SSPDF strips Gen. Buay of ranks, dismisses him from army 5

SSPDF strips Gen. Buay of ranks, dismisses him from army

Published Monday, November 11, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSFA inspects construction of Juba Stadium

Published 1 min ago

‘Prophet’ prophesies new dawn for South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

EAC not taking its integration seriously – youth leaders

Published 2 hours ago

T.B Joshua calls for an end to violence

Published 18 hours ago

Kiir told to demand financial accountability from NPTC

Published 20 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers killed in latest Yei attack

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.