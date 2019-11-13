SSFA inspects construction of Juba Stadium

The President of South Sudan Football Association with an accompanying board of Directors visited Juba football Stadium on Tuesday.

The visit was to see for themselves how much progress has so far been made with the reconstruction of the stadium.

Reconstruction works of the only CAF FIFA recommended stadium in South Sudan kicked off in April and are expected to be complete early next year.

Funded by FIFA, the stadium will take a capacity of 7,000 seated spectators after completion.

Speaking at the site visit, Francis Amin, SSFA president said he was impressed to see work going well.

“I’m pleased to see that everything is going on well and hope that it will be completed as planned,” he told reporters.

Eng .Girma Shiferaw, managing Director of GS – the company responsible for the works – assured the SSFA board of directors that the company will complete the work on time as agreed by the two parties.

Eng .Girma said: “We are working every day to see to it that the work is complete at the agreed timeframe that we agreed with SSFA,”

The constriction of the stadium is a promise made to SSFA by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during his visit to South Sudan after his first election as head of the world soccer governing body.