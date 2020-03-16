16th March 2020
SSFA suspends all games amidst coronavirus fears

Author: Kelly Abale

Atlabara FC pose for a photo before the start of their game against Al Gadasia FC [Eye Radio Photo | Kelly Abale]

The South Sudan Football Association has suspended all football activities in the country as a precautionary measure against spread of Coronavirus.

The decision comes after most federations across the globe suspended games in their respective countries.

Last week, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) suspended this month’s AFCON qualifiers due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Sunday during a press briefing in Juba, SSFA followed suit in calling off all footballing activities as a precautionary measure.

All local leagues in all the states must now be pushed from today (Monday) 16 March till a new date is announced, according to a press statement seen by this website.

According the national federation, the only tournament that will proceed shall be the South Sudan Cup but will be played without supporters at the ground.

The semifinals of South Sudan Cup kicks off on Monday, with Rabita FC Juba battling Aweil United in the first game and Nile City FC Yambio playing Al- Gadesia Renk.

SSFA has also called off a FIFA referees Assessors’ training which was to start on today (Monday) in Juba.

On the other hand, SSFA also informed the country that the CAF match commissioners’ workshop meant for 19-20 March has been postponed after South Sudan suspended flights from Egypt last week.

It’s also noted that the pending handover of Buluk playground by GS Construction Co. will be delayed as the engineer from Turkey will not be able to jet in the country due to COVID 19.

It’s not clear when the leagues across the country shall resume and when the South Sudan premier league games will be organized by the national federation.

16th March 2020

