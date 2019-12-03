3rd December 2019
SSFFA boss eyes Cecafa vice presidency

SSFFA boss eyes Cecafa vice presidency

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 5 hours ago

President of South Sudan Football Association, Francis Amin Michael, in his office in Juba, Monday, Dec 2, 2019 | Credit | Kelly Abale/Eye Radio

The President of South Sudan Football Association, Francis Amin Michael, is contesting for Cecafa vice president’s position.

Amin replaced Chabur Goc Alei in 2017. Chabur lost his position to mismanagement of funds meant for football.

By the time Amin assumed office, the national football federation was marred with corruption and mismanagement of funds meant for developing sport activities in the country.

“Yes its true I have joined the race to be Cecafa Vice President and I belive I have a lot of offer in the position as we collectively seek to improve and ensure Cecafa keeps on growing and developing football in the region,” he told Soka25east.

“I am excited in the new endeavor and I believe if given support by my colleagues in the region then I will play a significant role in ensuring we double our efforts in the region” he added

Amin has seen the performances of the national team improve under his leadership with the boys’ picking up their first away win when they smashed Seychelles in a 1-0 win.

Under his leadership, the SSFA has conducted a number of trainings for different departments of the federation.

Training for coaches, referees, secretaries from state associations, and sports journalists are some of the trainings that have been conducted under his leadership.

Also during his time as boss of SSFA, the country has been able to participate in different tournaments of different ages.

Last month, the South Sudan national women’s team took part in the Cecafa women’s challenge cup.

In October, the South Sudan under 20 team participated in the Cecafa U-20 cup whereby they reached the quarterfinals and lost 1-0 to Sudan.

The elections for the new Cecafa executive body will be instituted on 18 December before the finals of Cecafa men’s senior challenge cup.

