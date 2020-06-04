4th June 2020
Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

SSPDF confirms Lual’s death

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

File photo: Lual Akook/facebook.

The army spokesperson says the man who shot dead unarmed civilians in Juba yesterday has succumbed to some head injuries.

On Wednesday,  eyewitnesses at Sherikat residential area in Juba told Eye Radio that the SSPDF officer – Lual Akook, arrived at the bus park and allegedly started shooting civilians indiscriminately over a land dispute, killing five and wounding seven others.

Also known as Lual Marine, he was a relative to President Salva Kiir.

The incident led to a protest in Sherikat where hundreds of residents went on streets demanding justice for the victims.

As a result, the Office of the President issued a statement condemning the attack and said Lual was in a hospital in a critical condition due to injuries.

However, the SSPDF spokesperson confirmed that Lual had succumbed to the injuries.

“I can confirm to you that he passed on yesterday (Wednesday) night but probably here in Juba,” Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai told Eye Radio on Thursday morning.

“I was reliably informed that he had sustained deep wounds that were inflicted in his head as well as on his neck using a panga. So, he died from those injuries. And I was also informed that the number of fatalities is now five.”

Following the incident, the Minister of Interior, Paul Mayom yesterday appealed for calm as the government took charge of investigating the incident.

4th June 2020

