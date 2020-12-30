SSPDF issues stern warning to soldiers abusing civilians

The army has issued another stern warning to soldiers who are reported to be abusing civilians in most parts of the country.

“Criminalities does not represent an institution, and the SSPDF does not cover criminals or cooperate with the criminals,” the SSPDF stated.

This is after local leaders and civilians in Lainya County of Central Equatoria state told Eye Radio that a group of SSPDF officers have been terrorizing them.

The unit deployed in Loka-round villages has been accused of looting, displacing and killing civilians in the area.

They are said to have stolen goats, chickens, among others.

The latest attack on civilians happened on Sunday where hundreds have been displaced into nearby bushes and to the neighboring Uganda.

The elements of the SSPDF reportedly rounded up 11 people, including women, children and the elderly and beat them up.

They also allegedly forced some church leaders in Loka-round to “drink alcohol in order to intimidate them” a witnessed told Eye Radio.

Some soldiers were later arrested and transferred to Yei town by their commanding officer.

The SSPDF headquarters believes the alleged acts by the soldiers is tainting the image of the army.

“The SSPDF has already taken zero-tolerance against any atrocities that are being or shall be taken against any civilian in the Republic of South Sudan,” said Brigadier-General Santo Domic, SSPDF acting spokesperson.

He told Eye Radio, Tuesday, that measures will be taken against those who violate the SPLA rules and regulations.

“Anybody (soldier) who would commit any problem against any civilian will take responsibility,” he warned.

A member of the national parliament who represents Lainya County had called on the SSPDF headquarters to immediately replace the unit that is accused of brutalizing the civilians.

Dusman Joyce called for the arrest of officers accused of raping a 75-year-old woman in Lainya, adding that these soldiers have repeatedly disrupted livelihood by causing havoc to the civilian population.

This is not the first time soldiers have harassed and tortured civilians in South Sudan.

In August 2016, the UN reported that some 120 rape cases were committed by both men in military uniform and those in plain clothes.

The same year, the then chief of staff, Gen Paul Malong issued a stern warning to all commanders and soldiers to ensure no officer is involved in the abuse of civilians.

Some soldiers have so far been tried and sentenced by various military court-martials in Yei and Juba for violating the military discipline.

